G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.