G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

