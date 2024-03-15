G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
