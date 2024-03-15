Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

