Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 177 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.42 and its 200-day moving average is $246.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $289.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

