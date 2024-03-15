Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,169 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 893,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,908. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $193.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

