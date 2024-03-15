Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 586 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

DHR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. 546,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,494. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

