Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,116. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

