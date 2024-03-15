Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.76. The stock had a trading volume of 338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,264. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.46 and its 200 day moving average is $382.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.