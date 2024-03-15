FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.00

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 694728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

