FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stake Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $6,553,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

