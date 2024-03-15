Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $91,440.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johanna Flower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freshworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,673,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

