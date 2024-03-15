Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $109.31 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

