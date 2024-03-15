FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

