Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.45. 2,883,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,010. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.27 and a 200 day moving average of $517.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

