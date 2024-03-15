Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $248,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.10. 2,777 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

