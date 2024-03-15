Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 28,946 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 75,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 91,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB remained flat at $33.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.