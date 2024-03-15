Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 707,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $469.93. 5,600,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.57. The company has a market cap of $375.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.99 and a 12 month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

