Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $24.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,354. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $573.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,234.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,035.60.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

