Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.25. 17,650 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

