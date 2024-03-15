Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

LOW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. 1,701,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,125. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

