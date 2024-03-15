Fragasso Group Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. 2,796,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,007. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.