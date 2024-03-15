Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,066. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

