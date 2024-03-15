Fragasso Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 195,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,935. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

