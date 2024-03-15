Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 70,476 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,967. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

