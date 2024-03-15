Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 6,614 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 246,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

