Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.