Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 61.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 7,720 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.