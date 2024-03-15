Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 3,928 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,631. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

