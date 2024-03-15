Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $989.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,016.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

