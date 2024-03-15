Founders Capital Management Sells 940 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 87.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

