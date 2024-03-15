Founders Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Mastercard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MA traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $474.82. 1,587,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.28 and a fifty-two week high of $482.00. The company has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

