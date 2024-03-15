Founders Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $149.77. 1,659,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

