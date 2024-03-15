Founders Capital Management Buys 334 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.26. 1,077,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,238. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $85.49 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.