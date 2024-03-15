Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Director Sells $162,200.00 in Stock

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

