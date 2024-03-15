Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $23.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.