Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 50,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 304,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

