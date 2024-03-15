FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $299.64

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.64 and last traded at $298.73, with a volume of 140293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.49 and a 200 day moving average of $265.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

