FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,099,200.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.00, for a total value of C$1,099,200.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.50, for a total transaction of C$1,127,500.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$1,115,000.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.73. The company has a market cap of C$10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$181.42 and a 1-year high of C$231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.9798512 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

