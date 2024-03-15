FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.80

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.38), with a volume of 2540736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.12).
FirstGroup Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18,220.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.
Insider Activity at FirstGroup
In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £476,000 ($609,865.47). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
