First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 120.1% in February

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the February 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

