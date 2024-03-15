First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Trimmed by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.29. 105,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,616. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

