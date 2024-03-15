First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 119.0% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the February 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

