First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 119.0% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the February 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
