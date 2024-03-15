First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.01

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 11283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.