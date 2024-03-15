First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 30.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 21.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

