First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys New Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KYN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 441,158 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 348,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 344,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 87,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

