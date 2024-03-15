Financial Contrast: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) versus RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) and RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and RayzeBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A RayzeBio 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

RayzeBio has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 49.86%. Given RayzeBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RayzeBio is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and RayzeBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -527.44% N/A -177.80% RayzeBio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and RayzeBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $990,000.00 85.76 -$3.56 million N/A N/A RayzeBio N/A N/A -$68.60 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than RayzeBio.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. The company is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, it develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections; as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. The company has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc. develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California. As of February 26, 2024, RayzeBio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

