Financial Analysis: Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) versus PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) and PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Bio and PHAXIAM Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tourmaline Bio presently has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.6% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -35.63% -33.34% PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($14.94) -2.79 PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.32 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats PHAXIAM Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline also comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

