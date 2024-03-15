Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.00

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 1318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 200,935 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

