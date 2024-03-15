FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,699,400 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 4,444,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.5 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FBBPF remained flat at $4.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.
About FIBRA Prologis
