FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,699,400 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 4,444,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.5 days.

Shares of FBBPF remained flat at $4.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

