FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $124.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

